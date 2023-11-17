Previous
Sunshine on the beach by wakelys
Sunshine on the beach

A lovely sunny walk this afternoon. I have a feeling that rain will return tomorrow.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
Those waves look amazing, fabulous capture and light. I love the streak in the sky too.
November 17th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely beach
November 17th, 2023  
katy ace
It it returns you will have this to remind you of how beautifui it was today !FAV
November 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
November 17th, 2023  
