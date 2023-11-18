Sign up
Previous
Photo 1381
Working in the rain
Lenny and Michael doing a grand job on a wet Saturday afternoon.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1935
photos
134
followers
101
following
378% complete
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th November 2023 2:35pm
Tags
strangers
