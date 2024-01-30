Previous
Rolling wave by wakelys
Photo 1454

Rolling wave

It was a grey day so chose B&W for this. BOB.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Kathy ace
This is a fabulous capture of the wave. Perhaps full of sand and other debris. The black and white shows off all the textures.
January 30th, 2024  
