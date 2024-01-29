Sign up
Photo 1453
Enjoying his Lemon and Ginger tea
We chatted for a while and he told me that his tea was good for the airways.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
stranger
Jacqueline
Looks like quite a character!
January 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
I'm not sure he's that happy at being photographed. I love lemon and ginger with a touch of honey, great for the throat too
January 29th, 2024
Diana
He looks like he needs a rum toddy ;-)
January 29th, 2024
Lesley
He looks like he’d have some stories to tell
January 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
@rensala
although I took a sneaky shot he was very chatty and friendly. He was in his own little world watching the world go by.
January 29th, 2024
Mags
Great character portrait!
January 29th, 2024
