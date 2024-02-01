Previous
Seascape by wakelys
Photo 1456

Seascape

The couple walked into the shot and apologised.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the way the walkers are silhouetted.
February 1st, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Yes, the silhouetted couple enhance the shot.
February 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Brilliant!
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise