Photo 1456
Seascape
The couple walked into the shot and apologised.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
sea
boats
beach
for2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the way the walkers are silhouetted.
February 1st, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Yes, the silhouetted couple enhance the shot.
February 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Brilliant!
February 1st, 2024
