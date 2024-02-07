Previous
The Old Flour Mill by wakelys
Photo 1462

The Old Flour Mill

Built in 1897 and stopped operating as a mill in 1972.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and perspective, I love the brickwork and unusual windows.
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise