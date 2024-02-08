Sign up
Photo 1463
Munjuic Palace Barcelona
Taken at the weekend.
I struggled with this beautiful area and architecture had been covered by a modern stark facade at the lower level although when in this space I liked the clean lines.
The pillars on the right are the lifts to the upper floor.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2039
photos
134
followers
98
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 11:11am
Tags
barcelona
,
palace
,
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, that is a very striking place.
February 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@casablanca
it was. I will show it from a different angle tomorrow.
February 8th, 2024
Kate
ace
Amazing architecture
February 8th, 2024
judith deacon
Fantastic detail in this image
February 8th, 2024
