Munjuic Palace Barcelona by wakelys
Photo 1463

Munjuic Palace Barcelona

Taken at the weekend.
I struggled with this beautiful area and architecture had been covered by a modern stark facade at the lower level although when in this space I liked the clean lines.
The pillars on the right are the lifts to the upper floor.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4
Casablanca ace
Wow, that is a very striking place.
February 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@casablanca it was. I will show it from a different angle tomorrow.
February 8th, 2024  
Kate ace
Amazing architecture
February 8th, 2024  
judith deacon
Fantastic detail in this image
February 8th, 2024  
