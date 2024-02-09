Sign up
Previous
Photo 1464
Same Palace different viewpoint
Another from Montjuïc Palace Barcelona.
A contrast between the original architecture and the stark raised seating area.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd February 2024 11:06am
Tags
barcelona
,
palace
,
for2024
judith deacon
What a beautiful building.
February 9th, 2024
moni kozi
What a difference in all those shapes and lines! Excellent depth
February 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow!
February 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice symmetry, what a great building.
February 9th, 2024
Kathryn M
Fantastic details and so much to look at.
February 9th, 2024
