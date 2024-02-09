Previous
Same Palace different viewpoint by wakelys
Same Palace different viewpoint

Another from Montjuïc Palace Barcelona.
A contrast between the original architecture and the stark raised seating area.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
judith deacon
What a beautiful building.
February 9th, 2024  
moni kozi
What a difference in all those shapes and lines! Excellent depth
February 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow!
February 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice symmetry, what a great building.
February 9th, 2024  
Kathryn M
Fantastic details and so much to look at.
February 9th, 2024  
