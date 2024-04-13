Sign up
Previous
Photo 1528
Transport 13
This Aston Martin is my husbands dream car and at £269.000.00 it is going to stay a dream.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
7
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2141
photos
139
followers
97
following
418% complete
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
13th April 2024 4:02pm
Tags
car
,
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
I hear the Bond theme music! It is a beautiful car which most of us can only dream about. But it's a nice dream. =)
April 13th, 2024
JackieR
ace
nice colour
April 13th, 2024
Laura
ace
Great photo.
April 13th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Spoilsport - great car and nice photo.
April 13th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice image
April 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful car…
April 13th, 2024
Kate
ace
We all need pleasant dreams!
April 13th, 2024
