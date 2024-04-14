Previous
Transport 14 by wakelys
Photo 1529

Transport 14

Neighbour off on a little road trip.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Well dressed for his safety. My son and son-in-law both prefer to travel on their motor bikes than with their cars; besides being fun they arrive much quicker to their destinations.
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise