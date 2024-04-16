Sign up
Photo 1531
Transport 16
Sitting in my mode of transport. My get pushed was to get a selfie within my transport theme.
I thought that it was safest to do this when stationary at home.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2145
photos
140
followers
97
following
419% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th April 2024 12:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
car
,
selfie
,
30-shots2024
,
get-pushed611
Susan Wakely
ace
@allsop
with safety in mind I did this at home after returning from a shopping trip.
April 16th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV. Brilliant selfie and wonderful way to incorporate it in your monthly theme.
April 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous selfie and so cleverly done!
April 16th, 2024
