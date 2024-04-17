Sign up
Previous
Photo 1532
Transport 17
Transporting foot and cycle passenger on a 5 minute journey from the mainland in Portsmouth back to Hayling Island.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2146
photos
140
followers
97
following
419% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th April 2024 1:52pm
Tags
boat
,
ferry
,
30-shots2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous mode of transport and capture.
April 17th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Ahoy! Great capture.
April 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov.
April 17th, 2024
