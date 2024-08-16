Previous
Enjoying the summer by wakelys
Photo 1653

Enjoying the summer

Cloudy, breezy but nice and warm
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful scenery… perfect
August 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The quintessential English Summer scene ❤️
August 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise