Photo 1654
I don’t like cricket, I love it
A great setting for a game of cricket on the grounds of Cowdray park, well known for polo.
https://www.cowdray.co.uk/sport/cowdray-park-polo-club/
https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=songs%20with%20cricket%20in%20the%20lyrics&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:8f0232f5,vid:OrXLgH2WSOk,st:0
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
cricket
cowdray
midhurst
westsussex
theme-august2024
Suzanne
Not my game but a lovely scene
August 17th, 2024
JackieR
You did my challenge!! And now I have 10CC going through my head!!!
August 17th, 2024
