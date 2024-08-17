Previous
I don’t like cricket, I love it by wakelys
I don’t like cricket, I love it

A great setting for a game of cricket on the grounds of Cowdray park, well known for polo.

https://www.cowdray.co.uk/sport/cowdray-park-polo-club/

https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=songs%20with%20cricket%20in%20the%20lyrics&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:8f0232f5,vid:OrXLgH2WSOk,st:0
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Susan Wakely

Suzanne ace
Not my game but a lovely scene
August 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
You did my challenge!! And now I have 10CC going through my head!!!
August 17th, 2024  
