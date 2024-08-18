Sign up
Previous
Photo 1655
Baptism
We were invited to witness a friend’s Baptism today.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th August 2024 11:33am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sea
,
baptism
,
hayling-island
Casablanca
ace
In the sea too - how brilliant. Fantastic thing to watch and listen to. Such joyous occasions.
August 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
August 18th, 2024
katy
ace
What a wonderful location and you got a fantastic shot of this very special moment
August 18th, 2024
