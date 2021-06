Where are those bricks and bones.

This Police officer appeared from nowhere. She was trying to follow the coordinates that had taken her to the beach where we were stood. Bones had been reported and bricks had been left by them as a marker. She has an evidence bag under her arm to collect the bones!!

I was desperate to follow and help with her investigation but decided to leave her to it.

Not sure if six word story 119 is running but thought that I would include this.