Previous
Photo 611
Gannets in love
Seen at Bempton cliffs today. I had hoped to see Puffins but it was not meant to be..
Look at their beautiful blue eyes.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
3
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2136
photos
139
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th April 2024 11:40am
Tags
birds
,
cliffs
,
bempton
,
gannets
Boxplayer
ace
Ah gannets are gorgeous, lovely
April 10th, 2024
Ingrid
Ahh, I love this! Fav!
April 10th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh I'm so pleased you saw them!! Beautiful, iconic capture
April 10th, 2024
