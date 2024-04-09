Previous
York Minster
York Minster

A lovely cathedral but a rainy day in York.
Susan Wakely

Lis Lapthorn ace
Very imposing.
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magical setting and capture, it always amazes me what wonderful old architecture you have.
April 9th, 2024  
