Previous
Photo 610
York Minster
A lovely cathedral but a rainy day in York.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th April 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
york
,
minster
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Very imposing.
April 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a magical setting and capture, it always amazes me what wonderful old architecture you have.
April 9th, 2024
