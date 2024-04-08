Previous
Whitby Abbey by wakelys
Photo 609

Whitby Abbey

With a bit of Bram Stoker drama.
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/whitby-abbey/history-and-stories/dracula/M
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Chrissie
Awesome
April 8th, 2024  
Tia
Fabulously gothic!
April 8th, 2024  
katy
The perfect day for this photo! That dramatic sky just adds to the overall atmosphere! FAV
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Well done!!
April 8th, 2024  
Mags
Outstanding image! I'd fav it 10 times if I could.
April 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Great added drama! I like Whitby.
April 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Lovely whitby
April 8th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn
Very atmospheric
April 8th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers
Really excellent dramatic shot.
April 8th, 2024  
