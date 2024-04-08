Sign up
Previous
Photo 609
Whitby Abbey
With a bit of Bram Stoker drama.
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/whitby-abbey/history-and-stories/dracula/
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Tags
dracula
,
abbey
,
whitby
Chrissie
Awesome
April 8th, 2024
Tia
ace
Fabulously gothic!
April 8th, 2024
katy
ace
The perfect day for this photo! That dramatic sky just adds to the overall atmosphere! FAV
April 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done!!
April 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Outstanding image! I'd fav it 10 times if I could.
April 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great added drama! I like Whitby.
April 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely whitby
April 8th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Very atmospheric
April 8th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Really excellent dramatic shot.
April 8th, 2024
