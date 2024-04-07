Sign up
Previous
Photo 608
Flambourgh Head
A fabulous area where we saw many seabirds but the seal colony caught my attention. The old lighthouse on the left was established in 1669.
We had sun, wind and then rain.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
yorkshire
,
flambourgh
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely spot.
April 7th, 2024
katy
ace
So many interesting sites to see as well as a variety of weather. That looks like a lot of seals in one spot.
April 7th, 2024
