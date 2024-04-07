Previous
Flambourgh Head by wakelys
Flambourgh Head

A fabulous area where we saw many seabirds but the seal colony caught my attention. The old lighthouse on the left was established in 1669.
We had sun, wind and then rain.
Susan Wakely

Lovely spot.
Lovely spot.
April 7th, 2024  
katy ace
So many interesting sites to see as well as a variety of weather. That looks like a lot of seals in one spot.
April 7th, 2024  
