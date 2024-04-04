Sign up
Previous
Photo 607
Pesky creature
I cleaned the bird feeders this morning and sprinkled the remains on the flower bed.
These opportunist were quick to clean it up. There were 3 all together. The chap in the middle is rather well endowed.
Taken through the kitchen window.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2126
photos
137
followers
97
following
166% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th April 2024 12:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
squirrels
katy
ace
So much cuter than my squirrel pictures. Your garden looks beautiful.
April 4th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Your garden looks lovely and aren’t they so busy !
April 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh what fun that must have been, I would love that in my yard.
April 4th, 2024
