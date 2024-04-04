Previous
Pesky creature by wakelys
Photo 607

Pesky creature

I cleaned the bird feeders this morning and sprinkled the remains on the flower bed.
These opportunist were quick to clean it up. There were 3 all together. The chap in the middle is rather well endowed.
Taken through the kitchen window.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
166% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
So much cuter than my squirrel pictures. Your garden looks beautiful.
April 4th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Your garden looks lovely and aren’t they so busy !
April 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh what fun that must have been, I would love that in my yard.
April 4th, 2024  
