140 / 365
Off on a jolly!
Crossing the Severn bridge into Wales for a short break. I was driving so left hubby in charge of the camera to take his mind off the squirrels.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
697
photos
108
followers
93
following
Tags
bridge
,
sky.
,
supports
Sally Ings
ace
Very cool capture. Fabulous abstract
August 16th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Wowsie! I thought this was a reflection. Awesome
August 16th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Hmmmm I think he might use this photo as inspiration for his squirrel deterrant construction
August 16th, 2021
