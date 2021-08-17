Previous
An out of body experience by wakelys
An out of body experience

17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Susan Wakely

I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A great reflection!
August 17th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Eerie atmosphere. Cool spot and capture
August 17th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
Cool but I can't make out what it's a reflection of. It looks like a grinning monster, or am I seeing something else lol!
August 17th, 2021  
