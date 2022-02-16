Previous
A little bit of colour. by wakelys
237 / 365

A little bit of colour.

These tulips are beyond their best and the petals have started to drop but nice to see some colour on a dull day (although it started sunny).
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Susan Wakely

moni kozi ace
Oh, these colours are fantastic.
I noticed that some tulips, the older they get, the more interesting their petals become: they get some lines and some texture that's amazing.
February 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Glorious against that black
February 16th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Fabulous and on black are fabulouser!!
February 16th, 2022  
