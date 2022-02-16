Sign up
237 / 365
A little bit of colour.
These tulips are beyond their best and the petals have started to drop but nice to see some colour on a dull day (although it started sunny).
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
978
photos
125
followers
99
following
235
737
738
739
236
740
741
237
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th February 2022 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
moni kozi
ace
Oh, these colours are fantastic.
I noticed that some tulips, the older they get, the more interesting their petals become: they get some lines and some texture that's amazing.
February 16th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Glorious against that black
February 16th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Fabulous and on black are fabulouser!!
February 16th, 2022
I noticed that some tulips, the older they get, the more interesting their petals become: they get some lines and some texture that's amazing.