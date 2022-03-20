Sign up
255 / 365
Photobomber
Wherever I went she was there. Fabulous morning kayaking. To be fair it was her boat. Thank you Jackie R.
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1028
photos
128
followers
95
following
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
252
253
770
771
254
772
255
773
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Taken
20th March 2022 2:06pm
Tags
sea
,
tea
,
friend
,
kayaking
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage of the two of you having fun on the water.
March 20th, 2022
