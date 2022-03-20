Previous
Photobomber by wakelys
255 / 365

Photobomber

Wherever I went she was there. Fabulous morning kayaking. To be fair it was her boat. Thank you Jackie R.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of the two of you having fun on the water.
March 20th, 2022  
