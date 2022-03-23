Previous
Romsey Abbey by wakelys
Romsey Abbey

A visit to Romsey today I shot this through the trees. I was on the hunt for more rainbow opportunities.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romsey_Abbey
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Diana
How lovely, you have so many beautiful abbeys and ancient buildings. Looks lovely through the trees.
March 23rd, 2022  
JackieR
You were in town in time for elevenses!!
March 23rd, 2022  
katy
Excellent through the trees shot. Fabulous composition
March 23rd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke
Interesting looking building......won't be able to see it when those trees come into leaf !
March 23rd, 2022  
