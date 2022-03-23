Sign up
256 / 365
Romsey Abbey
A visit to Romsey today I shot this through the trees. I was on the hunt for more rainbow opportunities.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Romsey_Abbey
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1032
photos
129
followers
95
following
Tags
abbey
Diana
ace
How lovely, you have so many beautiful abbeys and ancient buildings. Looks lovely through the trees.
March 23rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
You were in town in time for elevenses!!
March 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
Excellent through the trees shot. Fabulous composition
March 23rd, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Interesting looking building......won't be able to see it when those trees come into leaf !
March 23rd, 2022
