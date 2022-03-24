Previous
So is this Cormorant hiding something? by wakelys
257 / 365

So is this Cormorant hiding something?

We went looking for the owl but this Cormorant was acting suspiciously so maybe the owl was hidden behind it.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
I didn't realise they have speckled plumage! Great capture of him drying out
March 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great capture of those spread out wings, it does look rather suspicious ;-)
March 24th, 2022  
