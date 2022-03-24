Sign up
So is this Cormorant hiding something?
We went looking for the owl but this Cormorant was acting suspiciously so maybe the owl was hidden behind it.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th March 2022 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cormorant
,
sixws-128
JackieR
ace
I didn't realise they have speckled plumage! Great capture of him drying out
March 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great capture of those spread out wings, it does look rather suspicious ;-)
March 24th, 2022
