Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
258 / 365
Buzzard
Flying over my garden this morning.
There were two but not so easy to capture them both.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1036
photos
128
followers
95
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Latest from all albums
774
775
776
256
777
257
258
778
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th March 2022 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buzzard
,
ndao2
katy
ace
Oh, well done, Sue! Not easy to ever catch a bird in flight.
March 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great capture, such beautiful wing patterns and colour. I have yet to get such a good shot, so difficult!
March 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close