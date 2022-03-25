Previous
Buzzard by wakelys
258 / 365

Buzzard

Flying over my garden this morning.
There were two but not so easy to capture them both.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
katy ace
Oh, well done, Sue! Not easy to ever catch a bird in flight.
March 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great capture, such beautiful wing patterns and colour. I have yet to get such a good shot, so difficult!
March 25th, 2022  
