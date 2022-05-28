Previous
Crown Jewels by wakelys
298 / 365

Crown Jewels

A great selection of knitted covers on post boxes today but only managed to get this one.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

Diana ace
You got the perfect one, lovely find and shot.
May 28th, 2022  
Bill
I love seeing things like this. Always brings a smile to my face.
May 28th, 2022  
