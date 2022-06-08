Previous
A game of two parts by wakelys
A game of two parts

Visited a fascinating village Portmeirion created and built between 1925 - 1975
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portmeirion
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

Mags ace
Now that's life-size!
June 8th, 2022  
