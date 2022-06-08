Sign up
306 / 365
A game of two parts
Visited a fascinating village Portmeirion created and built between 1925 - 1975
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portmeirion
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1159
photos
128
followers
97
following
83% complete
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
850
303
304
851
852
305
306
853
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
8th June 2022 9:22pm
Tags
chess
,
game
Mags
ace
Now that's life-size!
June 8th, 2022
