Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
312 / 365
Summer solstice sunset
Every year on 21st June we try to go to the shore where we live with a can of Guinness for him and a Gin & lemonade for me and watch the sunset.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1178
photos
130
followers
97
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Latest from all albums
862
310
863
864
311
865
312
866
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
21st June 2022 10:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset.
,
solstice
katy
ace
What a marvelous tradition and such a wonderful photo opportunity these are stunning
June 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close