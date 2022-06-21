Previous
Summer solstice sunset by wakelys
Summer solstice sunset

Every year on 21st June we try to go to the shore where we live with a can of Guinness for him and a Gin & lemonade for me and watch the sunset.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
katy ace
What a marvelous tradition and such a wonderful photo opportunity these are stunning
June 21st, 2022  
