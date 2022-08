Sea glass flower

As they say All the gear but no idea! This has been a little seed growing in my head. Easy to source the sea glass from the beach. Already have copper foil and soldering equipment but been in search of a metal rod. I managed to acquire one ( well 3 actually) from my brothers garden. A bit fiddly to assemble and some refinements needed but will be making more. Hopefully it will cope with all weathers in the garden.