320 / 365
Wind chime
Completed.
I posted earlier
here
And now completed it.
I need to modify the process if this is going to be a project for children.
The sound of the chimes are very gentle.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1225
photos
128
followers
97
following
87% complete
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Latest from all albums
319
900
901
902
903
904
320
905
Tags
shells
