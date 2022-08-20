Sign up
330 / 365
St Andrews church
With a touch of Snapseed drama.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Renee Salamon
ace
Love the drama
August 20th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Great drama indeed!
August 20th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Love that drama.....
August 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Outstanding!
August 20th, 2022
