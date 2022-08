Best not to ask!

This is a moment when my husband walked out to the garden and said What on the earth are you up to now woman!!

and then asked if I needed a hand to take the photo - bless him.

Not knowing that he was around I had already set the camera up so didn’t need assistance.

For anyone who thinks that I have gone a little crazy this is for the fiveplustwo-laundry selfie challenge. 365 has a lot to answer for.