An enthusiast by wakelys
An enthusiast

For photography and more.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness me, never seen such an enthusiast before! Fabulous find and shot. Did you chat to him afterwards?
October 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
I see two cameras. Does he have another one on his other side? Wow!
October 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Excellent
October 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Another lovely entry, thank yiu
October 2nd, 2022  
