343 / 365
An enthusiast
For photography and more.
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1312
photos
123
followers
96
following
93% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
photographer
,
people-photograher
Diana
ace
Goodness me, never seen such an enthusiast before! Fabulous find and shot. Did you chat to him afterwards?
October 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
I see two cameras. Does he have another one on his other side? Wow!
October 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Excellent
October 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Another lovely entry, thank yiu
October 2nd, 2022
