Discuss
357 / 365
Very obedient
Waiting patiently for its owner at the shop in the golf club.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
bag
golf
clubs
Mary Siegle
ace
It does look like a faithful dog. The supports make good front legs. Good find.
October 26th, 2022
