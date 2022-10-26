Previous
Very obedient by wakelys
357 / 365

Very obedient

Waiting patiently for its owner at the shop in the golf club.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Mary Siegle ace
It does look like a faithful dog. The supports make good front legs. Good find.
October 26th, 2022  
