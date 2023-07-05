Previous
Startle by wakelys
Startle

What an interesting word to depict.
Susan Wakely

Babs ace
Ha ha made me smile. Definitely startled, love it
July 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done certainly looking startled
July 5th, 2023  
