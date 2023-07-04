Sign up
Photo 478
Burst
Burst of colour and off the page.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1721
photos
136
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th July 2023 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
burst
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
Hoopydoo
I just love your inspirational paintings
July 4th, 2023
