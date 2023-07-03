Sign up
Photo 477
Raspberry
Todays word for World Watercolour month.
Sorry poor Wi-Fi so limited commenting this week.
It took 30 minutes and 3 attempts to upload this. Oh how we take things for granted.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
raspberry
,
watercolour-month23
