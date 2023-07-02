Sign up
Previous
Photo 476
Diversion
Always good to take a diversion when trouble ahead.
One for the World Watercolour month.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd July 2023 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
watercolour-month23
Mags
ace
Sweet!
July 2nd, 2023
🖌ArtsyGang
ace
@wakelys
A good definition of diversion! Good to see your fish back in action. Ellen
July 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Love your little fish!
July 2nd, 2023
katy
ace
Wonderful way to illustrate the word and fabulous to see your fish back again
July 2nd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Haha! Smart fishies.
July 2nd, 2023
