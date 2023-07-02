Previous
Diversion by wakelys
Photo 476

Diversion

Always good to take a diversion when trouble ahead.
One for the World Watercolour month.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet!
July 2nd, 2023  
🖌ArtsyGang ace
@wakelys A good definition of diversion! Good to see your fish back in action. Ellen
July 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Love your little fish!
July 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
Wonderful way to illustrate the word and fabulous to see your fish back again
July 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Haha! Smart fishies.
July 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise