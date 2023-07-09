Previous
Vegetation by wakelys
Vegetation

Dare I say that although only just over a week into this project I am quite enjoying it.
Check out wwcm-2023 to see the other great entries.
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Diana ace
With your talent I am sure that you are, another lovely one for your calendar.
July 9th, 2023  
