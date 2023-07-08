Sign up
Photo 482
Mechanism
This month of World watercolour word are really stretching me!!
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1729
photos
137
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th July 2023 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cogs
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
Diana
You are doing so well, another clever one.
July 8th, 2023
Babs
Very clever
July 8th, 2023
Renee Salamon
Well done, great interpretation
July 8th, 2023
Linda Burgess
This is great. I like it.
July 8th, 2023
