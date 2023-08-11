Sign up
Photo 513
Sculpted garden
So lucky to be able to visit the garden of Philip Jackson well known for his sculptures.
https://cattogallery.co.uk/sculpture/philip-jackson/
The garden was beautiful and the sculptures a bonus. A big thank you to
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
for arranging this visit. We had the garden to ourselves. Hopefully she will show you more but these were my favourites.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
sculptures
,
philip-jackson
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Fascinating collection.
August 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Ooh I would love to see that live, beautiful shots and presentation. thanks for the link, it is really quite amazing.
August 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
These are just fabulous!
August 11th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Every shot a winner, a lovely collage that shows our lovely time there
August 11th, 2023
