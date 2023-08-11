Previous
Sculpted garden by wakelys
Sculpted garden

So lucky to be able to visit the garden of Philip Jackson well known for his sculptures.
https://cattogallery.co.uk/sculpture/philip-jackson/
The garden was beautiful and the sculptures a bonus. A big thank you to
@30pics4jackiesdiamond for arranging this visit. We had the garden to ourselves. Hopefully she will show you more but these were my favourites.
Lis Lapthorn ace
Fascinating collection.
August 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Ooh I would love to see that live, beautiful shots and presentation. thanks for the link, it is really quite amazing.
August 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
These are just fabulous!
August 11th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Every shot a winner, a lovely collage that shows our lovely time there
August 11th, 2023  
