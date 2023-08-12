Sign up
Photo 514
Beware the eye of the mask!
While visiting the sculptures yesterday I spotted a cobweb across the face of one of the sculptures. As you can see the spider had cleverly placed this bug into the eye socket. I find masks creepy at the best of times. The legs look like eyelashes.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Tags
mask
,
sculpture
Delwyn Barnett
That does look rather creepy!
August 12th, 2023
Diana
Well spotted and captured, it sure is creepy 😳
August 12th, 2023
