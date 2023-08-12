Previous
Beware the eye of the mask! by wakelys
Photo 514

Beware the eye of the mask!

While visiting the sculptures yesterday I spotted a cobweb across the face of one of the sculptures. As you can see the spider had cleverly placed this bug into the eye socket. I find masks creepy at the best of times. The legs look like eyelashes.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Delwyn Barnett ace
That does look rather creepy!
August 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it sure is creepy 😳
August 12th, 2023  
