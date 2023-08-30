Previous
Woodlice by wakelys
Woodlice

My get pushed was to photograph insects.
Difficult to capture these. As soon as you lift a pot the scuttle away.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
Sorry to nit-pick but these crustaceans not insects. Fab macro!!
August 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond in my world I see insects. :) ta for the fav.
August 30th, 2023  
