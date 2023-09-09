Previous
Making hay while the sun shines. by wakelys
Photo 531

Making hay while the sun shines.

Currently enjoying some very warm weather.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice rural shot
September 9th, 2023  
Kathryn M
Interesting mix of rural and urban in the background.
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise