Previous
Eye in Wood by walksnaplove
3 / 365

Eye in Wood

This captured my attention, lying on its side, eyeing the world from below amongst greens and browns. Happy New Year everyone.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy 💫
Great picture.. Once was standing tall but even though it’s old, It’s still so beautiful. Happy snapping 2024 💫
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise