3 / 365
Eye in Wood
This captured my attention, lying on its side, eyeing the world from below amongst greens and browns. Happy New Year everyone.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
wood
Cathy 💫
Great picture.. Once was standing tall but even though it’s old, It’s still so beautiful. Happy snapping 2024 💫
January 1st, 2024
