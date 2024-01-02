Previous
by walksnaplove
4 / 365

After a walk around Coffs CBD, down alleyways (often interesting, but deserted), side streets (slightly busier) and along the Main Street, I settled upon three images, each quintessentially representing an element of life in this regional coastal town, from the cafe lifestyle, meeting up with mates and cycling on the path. Taken in response to a Get Pushed Challenge issued by Suzanne: B & W Street Photography. I’m happy to say, it did take me out of my comfort zone, attempting to be inconspicuous whilst snapping everyday life and using editing tools for the first time.
Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Photo Details

Cathy 💫
This is awesome!! I also love the van being in the pic.
January 2nd, 2024  
Bec ace
@ankers70
B & W Street Photography as promised - thanks for taking me out of my comfort zone; away from my usual, I found it difficult to choose between my selection, so it’s a visual mix of three.
January 2nd, 2024  
