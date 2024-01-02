After a walk around Coffs CBD, down alleyways (often interesting, but deserted), side streets (slightly busier) and along the Main Street, I settled upon three images, each quintessentially representing an element of life in this regional coastal town, from the cafe lifestyle, meeting up with mates and cycling on the path. Taken in response to a Get Pushed Challenge issued by Suzanne: B & W Street Photography. I’m happy to say, it did take me out of my comfort zone, attempting to be inconspicuous whilst snapping everyday life and using editing tools for the first time.