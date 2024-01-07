Previous
Woopi Waterfall by walksnaplove
9 / 365

Woopi Waterfall

Walked through subtropical rainforest, crossing the creek as it meandered through the landscape. The diversity and beauty of the landscape was stunning. The red/green leaf is from a Blue Quandong tree.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Bec

ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
2% complete

Photo Details

