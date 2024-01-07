Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
Woopi Waterfall
Walked through subtropical rainforest, crossing the creek as it meandered through the landscape. The diversity and beauty of the landscape was stunning. The red/green leaf is from a Blue Quandong tree.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Bec
ace
@walksnaplove
As I explore the stunning coastline and surrounds, I am more and more drawn to capturing images. I am embarking on my first Project 365...
Tags
waterfall
,
rainforest
